Gas line maintenance to cause road closures in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A gas line maintenance project may cause road closures in central Laredo.

On Tuesday, July 21st, CenterPoint Energy will be conducting maintenance work at the 11000 block of Reynolds Street at Hendricks Avenue.

During this time, the street will temporarily be closed to the traveling public until 5 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes to get to their destination.

