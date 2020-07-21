Advertisement

Gas line maintenance to cause road closures in central Laredo

11000 block of Reynolds Street at Hendricks Avenue will be closed
(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A gas line maintenance project may cause road closures in central Laredo.

On Tuesday, July 21st, CenterPoint Energy will be conducting maintenance work at the 11000 block of Reynolds Street at Hendricks Avenue.

During this time, the street will temporarily be closed to the traveling public until 5 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes to get to their destination.

