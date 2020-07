LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A grass fire is reported in north Laredo shortly after noon.

Clouds of black smoke could be seen miles away from the Winfield area.

The Laredo Fire Department was seen putting the fires out between east Plantation and Winfield.

One engine company and one tanker is currently at the seen.

No injuries have been reported as of yet.

