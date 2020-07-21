I-35 on ramp at Lafayette Street closed to drivers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An I-35 ramp has been closed to the traveling public due to a gravel spill.

According to the Laredo Police Department, The north ramp located on Lafayette Street has been closed off.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes to get to their destination.

When traveling on I-35 north, use caution and obey any lane closures.

