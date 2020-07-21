Local doctor speaks out about Moderna trials

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local doctor and principal investigator for a COVID-19 vaccine trial speaks on its development.

Doctor Milton Haber spoke about the Moderna Trials on the KGNS Digital Desk over the weekend.

Trials began on June 27th and are currently in phase three.

Doctor Haber said more than 700 sites requested to be part of the trial and 80 were selected.

He spoke about the criteria to participate in the trial.

“In the clinical trial, the patients are all by volunteer in phases 1, 2, 3 trials. The patients that are eligible for the trial are those that are volunteered. Over the age of 18 and are COVID negative.”

If you’d like to take part in the trial, you can head over to their website at https://delmarclinics.com/.

