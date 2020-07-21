Local infant tests positive for COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another infant has been diagnosed with the coronavirus in our community.

During Monday’s briefing, Interim Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain confirmed the latest case.

He says in the past, two infants have tested positive after 30 days.

So far this year, 16 were born testing positive for the virus

Coming up on KGNS News at Ten, we’ll hear from the Laredo Health Authority on the latest research regarding positive cases in newborns.

