LPD Auto Theft Task Force to resume VTR 68-A inspections

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force will resume performing VTR 68-A vehicle inspections.

VTR-68-A inspection is a VIN verification process required for vehicles such as recreational vehicles, vendor trucks or hobby vehicles, vehicles missing the VIN plate, personally assembled vehicles or homemade trailers, vehicles imported from another country, or any other transaction as requested by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

The inspections will take place every Thursday from 8:15 a.m. to 10:30 am. across the street from the Laredo Police Department headquarters and will be performed by appointment only.

The cost of the inspection is $40.00 and it must be paid with money order prior to inspection.

Only one person will be allowed at the inspection site and will be required to wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.

Drivers will need to bring their photo ID, proof of ownership and proof of insurance.

To schedule an appointment, you can call the Laredo Police Auto Theft Task Force at 956-795-2341.

