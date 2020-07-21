Man accused of strangling his father set to plea in court

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man accused of strangling his father four years ago is set to plea in court.

Roel Herrejon was charged with murder back in 2016.

The incident happened at the 600 block of Garza when an altercation broke out between Roel and his father Ramiro Herrejon, 51.

During the interrogation, Roel allegedly admitted to strangling his father by grabbing him from the back and wrapping his arms around his neck.

According to court documents, a witness says Roel attacked his father because he believed he was sexually assaulting his one-year-old son.

The same witness also stated that Roel suffers from mental disorders

Roel is set to plea at the 406th District Court, the public can view the hearing by going to YouTube for the 406th District Court.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.