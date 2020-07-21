Advertisement

Mayor speaks out on president’s memo to exclude undocumented persons from census

Mayor Saenz asks Laredoans to fill out Census
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz is speaking out about the president’s decision to exclude undocumented people from the U.S. Census.

On Tuesday, President Trump signed a memorandum that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism and promises of court challenges on constitutional grounds.

Mayor Saenz issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s memorandum to the Secretary of Commerce.

Saenz says, “The President has made clear what his intentions are with his recent memo. He wants to scare vulnerable communities back into the shadows. His order not to include “undocumented persons” on the Census count requires a determination as to who is in fact legal, thus prompting again the citizenship question debate. Laredo and other border communities stand to lose millions in federal funding and community programs if we are not fully counted. Not being counted and losing out in these funds will have chilling effects for an entire generation of children, students, struggling families, the elderly, and other community members. Our representation in Washington is also at risk if we are not fully counted.”

The mayor is asking all of Laredo to fill out the Census so that it gets counted.

He assures the community that your information is secure and your status will not be jeopardized.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

I-35 on ramp at Lafayette Street closed to drivers

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to the Laredo Police Department, the I-35 on-ramp located at Lafayette Street has been closed to the traveling public due to a gravel spill.

Local

UISD to host virtual orientation for new teachers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local school district is looking to welcome its newest members to the team during its upcoming teacher orientation.

Local

Grass fire reported in north Laredo

Updated: 5 hours ago
Clouds of smoke could be seen miles away from the Winfield area.

Local

UISD changes start date

Updated: 5 hours ago
During the UISD Board meeting, the district approved the proposed school calendar which delays the start of the school year until August 24th.

Latest News

Local

Local infant tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
During Monday’s briefing, Interim Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain confirmed the latest case.

Local

City and county confirm five new deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
Another five local residents have lost their battle to COVID-19, putting our death toll at 71.

Local

LPD Auto Theft Task Force to resume VTR 68-A inspections

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force will resume performing VTR 68-A vehicle inspections.

Local

Police asking for help identifying individuals wanted for questioing.

Updated: 8 hours ago
Authorities say the two individuals are believed to be tied to an assault and criminal mischief case.

Local

CBP extends closure of Trusted Traveler Program until September

Updated: 8 hours ago
As a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., CBP has announced that it will close its Trusted Traveler Program enrollment centers until September 8th.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.