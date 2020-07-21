Mayor speaks out on president’s memo to exclude undocumented persons from census

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz is speaking out about the president’s decision to exclude undocumented people from the U.S. Census.

On Tuesday, President Trump signed a memorandum that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism and promises of court challenges on constitutional grounds.

Mayor Saenz issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s memorandum to the Secretary of Commerce.

Saenz says, “The President has made clear what his intentions are with his recent memo. He wants to scare vulnerable communities back into the shadows. His order not to include “undocumented persons” on the Census count requires a determination as to who is in fact legal, thus prompting again the citizenship question debate. Laredo and other border communities stand to lose millions in federal funding and community programs if we are not fully counted. Not being counted and losing out in these funds will have chilling effects for an entire generation of children, students, struggling families, the elderly, and other community members. Our representation in Washington is also at risk if we are not fully counted.”

The mayor is asking all of Laredo to fill out the Census so that it gets counted.

He assures the community that your information is secure and your status will not be jeopardized.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.