Police asking for help identifying individuals wanted for questioing.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities need your help identifying a couple of individuals who are wanted for questioning.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the two individuals seen in a black truck are believed to be tied to an assault and criminal mischief case in the Eleden Subdivision area.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via the LPD app under subject ID.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.