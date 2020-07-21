Police detain active shooter near Mines Road

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is in custody after a shooting took place at a neighborhood by Mines Road.

The Laredo Police Department is at the scene of an assault at the 17500 block of Rock Port Drive. No people were harmed.

The incident is still under investigation, but has been contained. There is no threat to public safety.

Four blocks in the area are currently closed off.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.