UISD changes start date

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Students, and staff over at United I.S.D. will start the school year at the end of August.

On Tuesday, during the UISD Board meeting, the district approved the proposed school calendar which delays the start of the school year until August 24th.

Initially, the students were set to start school virtually on August 10th, but that date has been changed.

The board made the decision right after the executive session.

LISD also recently stated that it was going to change its start date as well and said it would announce more details later this week.

