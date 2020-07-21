UISD to host virtual orientation for new teachers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is looking to welcome its newest members to the team during its upcoming teacher orientation.

This year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the district has decided to host a virtual orientation that will take place from August 10th to August 13th.

The orientation is the first phase of a multi-facet program focused on supporting the success and professional growth of its new educators.

Whether its new to teaching or new to the district, the event allows educators to get acquainted with others that are available to support them during their career.

Throughout the school year, UISD will conduct workshops and provide mentoring to help its new teachers meet their goals.

For more information on the new teacher orientation, please contact Celia Taboada, Director of Professional & Staff Development, at (956) 473-5251.

