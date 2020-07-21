Walmart to close its doors on Thanksgiving Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The retail giant Walmart is giving another round of bonuses to its frontline workers.

The mega-retailer says full-time hourly associates will get a $300 dollar bonus on August 20th; meanwhile, part-time hourly and temporary associates will get $150 dollars.

Other workers are also getting extra pay.

The retail giant says it adds up to about 428 million dollars.

Walmart says the bonuses come during this unprecedented time and that the associates have worked at an incredible pace and solved problems.

It says this is the third special bonus this year, for a total of one-point-one billion dollars.

As a result of the pandemic, the retail giant announced that it will be closing on Thanksgiving Day, November 26th so that its workers can spend time with their families.

It said its workers stepped up during this trying year, and they should enjoy the holiday with loved ones.

