Border Patrol agents arrest two gang members for illegally entering the U.S.

Both men had prior convictions
Jose Lutz-Lizarraga and Miguel Angel Macias-Gonzalez
Jose Lutz-Lizarraga and Miguel Angel Macias-Gonzalez(Border Patrol)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested two alleged gang members who were attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

The first arrest happened on Tuesday, July 21st when agents apprehended a 58-year-old Mexican National near Hebbronville.

After a thorough investigation, agents determined that Jose Lutz-Lizarraga had a previous conviction on charges of felony assault and was ordered to be deported.

He also admitted to being a former member of the Sureno 13 Gang. 

The second arrest happened when agents apprehended five induvial attempting to enter the U.S. illegally near Laredo.

A record check revealed that 30-year-old Miguel Angel Macias-Gonzalez had a prior conviction of burglary with a prison sentence of one year.

He was also identified as a member of the Paisa Prison Gang. 

Both Lutz-Lizarraga and Macias-Gonzalez were criminally charged for their immigration violations and remain in Border Patrol custody.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

