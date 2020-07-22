Border Patrol agents arrest two gang members for illegally entering the U.S.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested two alleged gang members who were attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

The first arrest happened on Tuesday, July 21st when agents apprehended a 58-year-old Mexican National near Hebbronville.

After a thorough investigation, agents determined that Jose Lutz-Lizarraga had a previous conviction on charges of felony assault and was ordered to be deported.

He also admitted to being a former member of the Sureno 13 Gang.

The second arrest happened when agents apprehended five induvial attempting to enter the U.S. illegally near Laredo.

A record check revealed that 30-year-old Miguel Angel Macias-Gonzalez had a prior conviction of burglary with a prison sentence of one year.

He was also identified as a member of the Paisa Prison Gang.

Both Lutz-Lizarraga and Macias-Gonzalez were criminally charged for their immigration violations and remain in Border Patrol custody.

