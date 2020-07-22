Border Patrol agents foil two large human smuggling attempts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents discovered over 100 undocumented immigrants during two separate human smuggling attempts, one of which had previously been convicted for murder.

The incident happened on July 21st when a service canine at the I-35 checkpoint altered agents to the trailer.

During secondary inspection, agents found 58 individuals who were illegally present in the U.S.

Later that day, agents along with law enforcement officers with the Laredo Police Department set up surveillance at an alleged stash house at the 2700 block of Mier Street. Agents spotted a green SUV with several individuals inside. LPD conducted a traffic stop and found five undocumented immigrants inside the car.

When agents searched the home, they found 46 undocumented immigrants who were illegally present in the U.S.

Agents say the individuals were believed to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

In both cases, the undocumented immigrants and the driver were turned over to Homeland Security.

During the investigation, agents discovered that one of the Mexican Nationals was determined to have a previous conviction of murder out of Houston. His conviction carried a ten-year sentence.

He was charged for his immigration violations and remains in U.S. Border Patrol custody pending prosecution.

