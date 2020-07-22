Advertisement

City and county confirm six new deaths due to COVID-19

Death toll at 77
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases(MGN)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city is reporting an additional half a dozen lives lost due to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, the city confirmed the 72nd, 73rd, 74th, 75th, 76th, and 77th  deaths in Webb County related to COVID-19.

Officials say the 72nd death was a man in his early 80s who passed away at the Laredo Medical Center on Tuesday, July 21st.

The 73rd death was a woman in her early 90s who also passed away at the Laredo Medical Center on Tuesday.

The 74th death was a man in his late 70s who passed away on Wednesday morning at the Laredo Medical Center.

The 75th death was a Webb County resident who was in her early 90s and passed away at a local nursing home on Thursday, July 16th.

The 76th death was a man in his early 100s who also passed away at a local nursing home on Monday, July 20th.

And the 77th death was a woman in her late 40s who passed away at Doctors Hospital on Wednesday, July 22nd.

All are said to have had underlying health conditions.

The city and county offer their deepest condolences to the families and friends affected by those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The City of Laredo Health Department continues to conduct contact investigation on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others. If the health department has not contacted you, there is no need to take any action at this time. If you feel ill, please contact your physician and monitor your symptoms.

