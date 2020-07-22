Advertisement

City issues travel advisory due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Health officials are asking residents to avoid traveling during COVID-19 surge
(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Health Department has issued a travel advisory for all Laredo-Webb County residents due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Many counties in Texas, as well as other states and countries including Mexico, are seeing an outbreak of SARS-COV-2.

In an event to prevent the spread of the virus, city officials are asking residents to stay home as much as possible and only leave for essential functions.

They are also urging residents to avoid social gatherings and to only be with those within your household.

Just a reminder, the city remains at a Level Four alert when it comes to the coronavirus cases.

This means they are at the highest risk as cases continue to increase.

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Treviño says everyone needs to view these health guidelines as their personal duty to protect fellow citizens. We can only flatten the curve if everyone does their part to wear masks, physically distance themselves and stay home as much as possible.

Dr. Treviño says it’s also important to continue to maintain social connections by using technology such as calling loved ones on the phone or interacting using video apps.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City and county confirm six new deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The city is reporting an additional half a dozen lives lost due to the coronavirus.

Local

UIL pushes back start date for 6A & 5A schools

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
10p newscast recording

Local

Sentencing for former Webb County Commissioner set for August

Updated: 1 hours ago
A former county official who pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges will have to wait even longer to learn his fate.

Local

LISD receives shipment of personal protective gear

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local school district receives a large shipment of hand sanitizer, masks and face shields just before the start of the school year.

Latest News

News

TAMIU offering students different instruction options for fall

Updated: 14 hours ago
A TAMIU students raises concerns about what his classes will look like this fall after experiencing a rough spring semester when face to face learning was cancelled abruptly.

News

Man accused of murdering teenager denied reduced bond

Updated: 15 hours ago
Kevin Costilla was arrested back in March after a 16-year-old girl was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

News

City keeps track of COVID-19 spread through survey

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Health Department urges residents of Laredo to complete the survey once a week in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 and know where it's coming from.

Local

Mayor speaks out on president’s memo to exclude undocumented persons from census

Updated: 20 hours ago
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz has issued a statement regarding the President’s memorandum to exclude undocumented individuals from the Census.

Local

I-35 on ramp at Lafayette Street closed to drivers

Updated: 20 hours ago
According to the Laredo Police Department, the I-35 on-ramp located at Lafayette Street has been closed to the traveling public due to a gravel spill.

Local

UISD to host virtual orientation for new teachers

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local school district is looking to welcome its newest members to the team during its upcoming teacher orientation.