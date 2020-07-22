City issues travel advisory due to surge in COVID-19 cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Health Department has issued a travel advisory for all Laredo-Webb County residents due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Many counties in Texas, as well as other states and countries including Mexico, are seeing an outbreak of SARS-COV-2.

In an event to prevent the spread of the virus, city officials are asking residents to stay home as much as possible and only leave for essential functions.

They are also urging residents to avoid social gatherings and to only be with those within your household.

Just a reminder, the city remains at a Level Four alert when it comes to the coronavirus cases.

This means they are at the highest risk as cases continue to increase.

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Treviño says everyone needs to view these health guidelines as their personal duty to protect fellow citizens. We can only flatten the curve if everyone does their part to wear masks, physically distance themselves and stay home as much as possible.

Dr. Treviño says it’s also important to continue to maintain social connections by using technology such as calling loved ones on the phone or interacting using video apps.

