City keeps track of COVID-19 spread through survey

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In order to stop the spread of COVID-19, it’s important to know where it’s coming from and keeping tabs of who has it.

A city survey that began a few weeks ago aims to keep track of those with the virus, and city officials have learned new information from the results.

In April, the Laredo Health Department issued a COVID tracing survey meant for mapping out the regions in the gateway city and Webb County that are getting hit the hardest with COVID-19.

COVID tracking is an online survey open to the public and monitored by the City of Laredo Health Department that asks if they have been in contact with someone having COVID-19.

They started pushing again for survey participation in June as the number of participants has decreased, but the number of cases continues to rise.

They want to make it clear that this survey is separate from the investigations that are done regarding contact tracing for positive cases.

This survey is only for data input reasons and surveillance of symptoms in the different regions, people will not be contacted for an investigation.

However, when it comes to contact tracing, 40 investigators from the Health Department are in charge of investigations along with 15 student nurses from TAMIU who are assisting.

The Health Department urges residents of Laredo to complete the survey once a week.

If you’d like to see the survey, you can find it on the city’s website at CityOfLaredo.com.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.