City working on protocol where families can say goodbye to loved ones battling COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city is working on a protocol so that residents will have a chance to say goodbye to their loved ones who are battling COVID-19.

According to Laredo Health Authority, Dr. Victor Treviño stated that more than 50 deaths have been reported in less than a month.

With so many people having succumbed to the virus, Dr. Treviño acknowledges the trauma of having a loved one passing alone.

He says right now they are working on a protocol so that families are able to say their final goodbyes should they have to.

It is being referred to as an “emanate protocol”.

No further information was given about the new guidelines at this time.

