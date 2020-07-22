Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak at female federal prison in Fort Worth

509 cases reported at Carswell prison in Fort Worth
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -More than 500 women at a federal medical prison in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The number of cases at Carswell in Fort Worth jumped to 509 on Monday.

It's one of the largest confirmed outbreaks at a federal prison so far.

Officials say two women at the prison, including one inmate have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Three weeks ago, the prison reportedly only had three confirmed cases among inmates.

Several inmates have complained about conditions saying there aren't enough sanitary supplies or protective equipment to go around.

Jail officials say they are implementing the Bureau of Prisons guidance to help slow the spread.

