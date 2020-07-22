LISD receives shipment of personal protective gear

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district receives a large shipment of personal protective gear just before the start of the new school year.

On Wednesday morning the Laredo Independent School District received hand sanitizer, face coverings, and masks for both children and adults from the State of Texas.

The items will be distributed to LISD schools and departments for use by students, teachers, and staff.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.