Local doctor who contracted the coronavirus makes a full recovery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local physician who contracted the coronavirus while caring for COVID-19 patients is sharing a positive message to the community as he returns to work.

Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa took a picture with a sign that reads “Think for Yourself”. The sign currently hangs at the Frontera Beer Garden and Schwartz Gallery.

After recovering from the coronavirus at a San Antonio hospital, Dr. Cigarroa made his way back to Laredo and to his clinic on Tuesday to resume caring for patients battling the virus as well as cardiology patients at his clinic.

When the pandemic first hit Laredo back in March, Dr. Cigarroa temporarily closed his clinic to strictly care for COVID-19 patients, including making house calls to those who were recovering at home.

Dr. Cigarroa was being treated at a San Antonio hospital under the care of his brother and son, both practicing physicians.

We along with the community are happy to see him back fully recovered and we wish him the best as he continues caring for his patients.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.