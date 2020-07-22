Advertisement

Local doctor who contracted the coronavirus makes a full recovery

Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa spreads message of positivity as he recovers from COVID-19
Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa
Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local physician who contracted the coronavirus while caring for COVID-19 patients is sharing a positive message to the community as he returns to work.

Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa took a picture with a sign that reads “Think for Yourself”. The sign currently hangs at the Frontera Beer Garden and Schwartz Gallery.

After recovering from the coronavirus at a San Antonio hospital, Dr. Cigarroa made his way back to Laredo and to his clinic on Tuesday to resume caring for patients battling the virus as well as cardiology patients at his clinic.

When the pandemic first hit Laredo back in March, Dr. Cigarroa temporarily closed his clinic to strictly care for COVID-19 patients, including making house calls to those who were recovering at home.

Dr. Cigarroa was being treated at a San Antonio hospital under the care of his brother and son, both practicing physicians.

We along with the community are happy to see him back fully recovered and we wish him the best as he continues caring for his patients.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Nuevo Laredo officials deny travel access to U.S. Citizens

Updated: 2 hours ago
In an effort to flatten the curve in our sister city, health officials have been enforcing strict health measures at our ports of entry.

Local

Border Patrol agents foil two large human smuggling attempts

Updated: 2 hours ago
Over 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into Border Patrol custody, one of which had previously been convicted for murder.

Local

“Step Down Facility” now treating COVID-19 patient

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Red Roof Inn Hotel will house 106 non-acute patients that no longer need to be hospitalized but are not quite ready to go home.

Local

Border Patrol agents arrest two gang members for illegally entering the U.S.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two men believed to be affiliated with gangs are arrested by Border Patrol agents.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 outbreak at female federal prison in Fort Worth

Updated: 4 hours ago
6a newscast recording

News

COVID-19 outbreak at female federal prison in Fort Worth

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials say so far two women at the prison, including one inmate, have died due to COVID-19 complications.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

City working on protocol where families can say goodbye to loved ones battling COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
The city is working on a protocol so that residents will have a chance to say goodbye to their loved ones who are battling COVID-19.

Local

UIL pushes back start date for 6A & 5A schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
With the new school year about a month away, many high school athletes are wondering if they will be returning to the fields or the courts this school year.

Local

Part two: UIL pushes back start date for 6A & 5A schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
10p newscast recording