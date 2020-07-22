Man accused of murdering teenager denied reduced bond

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man accused of murdering a teenage girl this year is denied a reduced bond.

Kevin Costilla, age 20, was arrested back in March after a 16-year-old girl was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound at the 400 block of Totem Pole Street.

On Tuesday, Costilla met virtually with 341st District Judge Beckie Palomo.

His attorney asked that the bond be reduced. However, it was denied and set at $125,000.

Costilla remains in custody.

