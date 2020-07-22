Advertisement

Nuevo Laredo officials deny travel access to U.S. Citizens

Health officials say Americans are being sent back due to license plate guideline
Nuevo Laredo officials send Americans back
Nuevo Laredo officials send Americans back(Julio Pruneda)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -American citizens continue to be sent back into the United States as they attempt to travel into Nuevo Laredo.

In an effort to flatten the curve in our sister city, health officials have been enforcing strict health measures at our ports of entry.

Karla Carrasco, a Mexican health official at a port of entry says the most common reason why Americans are being sent back is because of the license plate guideline.

This dictates that only certain license plate numbers can hit the streets on a designated day.

Carrasco also brings up the fact that only essential travel is allowed right now and people are forgetting to provide paperwork for doctors' visits.     

To learn more about these measures you can visit Nuevo Laredo’s Facebook page.

