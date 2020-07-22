Sentencing for former Webb County Commissioner set for August

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A former county official who pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges will have to wait even longer to learn his fate.

The sentencing for former Webb County Commissioner Jaime Canales has been pushed back yet again, to August 20th of this year.

This is the fifth time the sentencing has been moved.

If convicted Canales could face up to five years in prison.

Back in 2018, both Canales and Amaya pleaded guilty in federal court for conspiracy to commit bribery charges related to an ongoing public corruption investigation conducted by the FBI.

The investigation led to the April 2017 raid of numerous city and county officials as well as the offices of Danenbaum Engineering.

According to court documents, a U.S. District Judge granted him permission to travel.

