“Step Down Facility” now treating COVID-19 patient

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Red Roof Inn which is now being known as the “Step Down Facility” is now treating a patient with COVID-19.

According to Interim Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Ramiro Elizondo, they were successfully able to transfer one patient on Tuesday.

The temporary facility will house 106 non-acute patients that no longer need to be hospitalized but are not quite ready to go home.

Patients will be transferred at the request of the hospital but there are certain criteria that need to be met.

