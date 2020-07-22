TAMIU offering students different instruction options for fall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As plans on how to educate public school students are in the process of being finalized, local university students now have an idea of what their school year will look like.

Texas A&M International University has outlined options students will be allowed to choose come this fall.

It’s a plan that President Pablo Arenaz says was developed through several committees, which makes sense for one local TAMIU student who says what works for one student may not work for another.

On the TAMIU website, you will find on their home page a section called “coronavirus (COVID-19) information.”

When clicking on the link, you are immediately taken to a letter posted by Dr. Arenaz giving you an option to choose information for TAMIU students or faculty and staff.

For students, we find information highlighting health and safety, housing, athletics, and even student employees.

However, the section outlining teaching and learning breaks down four teaching models that students will have the option of choosing from.

- The first is in-person or face to face classes.

- Online or remote classes.

- A mix of the two, called hybrid classes.

- And the fourth is TAMIU-flex classes.

Each is defined accordingly with expectations.

To get a feel on which direction students may be leaning towards, KGNS sat with Aneas Castaneda, a junior majoring in business and finance at TAMIU.

He tells us he’s worried about what his classes will look like this fall after experiencing a rough spring semester when face to face learning was cancelled abruptly.

“Some professors prerecorded their classes, some professors required you to be there in class, so it was a little hectic at the beginning.”

While some health experts have been leaning towards full online classes, Aneas says after taking a full load online this past spring, it’s something he prefers not to do again.

“So it was a little rough, it was a little bit harder, you know you have to focus more, push yourself more and really set up a big schedule to do everything you need to.”

Realizing professors will have more work on their plate, he says it would be well worth it because not everyone learns the same way.

“What they’re doing is professors are having to do double the work of course, it is a hard time, double the work- it is two different classes, but I feel like they give you the chance to really choose what you want, do you want to risk being with a bunch of people, there is no guarantee that you’re really safe I guess, or you want to risk a little harder work online and not really as connected to the professor, not really there with the communication, so it is a lot different I think….”

He also weighed in on costs, specifically for those who choose online classes versus face to face.

“One of the things that I saw on my fees a couple of days ago is that I’m paying for the athletic fee, which is like, why am I going to pay for that if I’m not going to be there? Or if I’m not going to be partaking in that, or another student, if we are going to open up and they don’t feel comfortable being in the gym, should they really have to pay for the gym? You know, it’s things like that so I think there’s a lot of things to be considered financially for that stuff, ‘cause it is expensive, especially if you’re not going to be using it.”

After weighing each of the four options, we asked Aneas if he or any of his friends were worried about returning to campus this fall.

“Of course, everyone’s going to be worried, you have family, you have yourself, you have your own health that you worry about, so I understand, but it’s just about being safe yourself, and you should be fine, and the way I think about it is… when I go out or when I have to do something, I always assume everyone has it, so that way, I never have to worry, I’m just there, you know… I think that’s the best way.”

Something we all should be thinking every time we step out the door.

On the TAMIU website, you will find much more information highlighting plans for the fall, including rules for social distancing, wearing masks, what to do if you begin feeling sick, and even information on a mandatory COVID-19 safety-training course that all students are required to take before they can return to campus.

Also on the site is information for staff and faculty.

That website is www.TAMIU.edu.

