Stand off reported at central Laredo home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happening right now, there is a heavy police presence being reported at a Central Laredo home.

Laredo Police are at the 900 block of Tilden where police say a person is having an emotional crisis.

It is believed to be a person in distress but that has not been confirmed at this time.

For your safety, authorities are asking residents to avoid the area until they have cleared the scene.

