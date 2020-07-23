Advertisement

Stand off reported at central Laredo home

Police asking residents to avoid 900 block of Tilden
Police responding to stand off at 900 block of Tilden
Police responding to stand off at 900 block of Tilden(Ruben Villarreal)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happening right now, there is a heavy police presence being reported at a Central Laredo home.

Laredo Police are at the 900 block of Tilden where police say a person is having an emotional crisis.

It is believed to be a person in distress but that has not been confirmed at this time.

For your safety, authorities are asking residents to avoid the area until they have cleared the scene.

