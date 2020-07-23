Army officials find remains of third Fort Hood Soldier

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another body of a Fort Hood soldier is found near the Texas Army base, marking the third time in a month that a Fort Hood soldier’s body has been discovered.

Army officials say the body of Private Mejhor Morta was found unresponsive near Stillhouse Hollow Lake on July 17th.

The lake is a reservoir located in Bell County and managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth district.

Officials have not said whether the 26-year old's death is considered suspicious.

The incident is being investigated by the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Last month, officials discovered skeletal remains in a field in Killeen, roughly 10 miles from Stillhouse Hollow Lake. The remains were identified as 24-year-old Fort Hood Soldier Gregory Morales.

U.S. Army officials have said they suspect foul play in his death.

Then on July 1st, U.S. Army officials found more human remains, which were later identified as 20-year-old missing fort hood soldier PFC. Vanessa Guillen, near the Leon River in Bell County.

There’s no indication if the deaths are related.

