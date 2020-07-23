Advertisement

Border Patrol agents arrest 18 train jumpers

Border Patrol continues to arrest those who attempt the dangerous trend of train jumping
Border Patrol agents arrest 18 undocumented immigrants after they attempt to jump in train
Border Patrol agents arrest 18 undocumented immigrants after they attempt to jump in train(Border Patrol)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol continues to arrest those who attempt to board freight trains in our area.

The first incident happened at around 1 a.m. on July 23rd when agents saw several people board a train near Cotulla. The agents contacted the rail service company and requested the train be stopped for inspection.

Agents searched the railcars and found four individuals on board.

The second incident happened three hours later when agents spotted several additional individuals board a freight train near Cotulla. Agents stopped the train for inspection and were able to apprehend 14 undocumented immigrants.

In both cases, the individuals were determined to be from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras and were illegally present in the U.S.

he Laredo Sector Border Patrol continues to warn against the dangers of people crossing illegally into the United States through dangerous means.

