Chamber of Institution in Nuevo Laredo requesting loosened travel restrictions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The strict travel restrictions between the sister cities are causing problems according to the Chamber of Institutions in Nuevo Laredo.

The organization is asking for less severe travel restrictions at our ports of entry on both sides.

The president of the organization Fernando Rodriguez is pleading to government officials on both sides of the border to be more sensitive towards families with residents on both sides of the border.

Rodriguez goes onto explain how the measures are causing problems and dividing families that reside on different sides of the border.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.