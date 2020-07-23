Advertisement

Chamber of Institution in Nuevo Laredo requesting loosened travel restrictions

President of chamber says restrictions are dividing families
Nuevo Laredo travel restrictions
Nuevo Laredo travel restrictions(Julio Pruneda)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The strict travel restrictions between the sister cities are causing problems according to the Chamber of Institutions in Nuevo Laredo.

The organization is asking for less severe travel restrictions at our ports of entry on both sides. 

The president of the organization Fernando Rodriguez is pleading to government officials on both sides of the border to be more sensitive towards families with residents on both sides of the border.

Rodriguez goes onto explain how the measures are causing problems and dividing families that reside on different sides of the border.

