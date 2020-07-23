City and county confirm eight new deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An additional eight lives have been lost due to the coronavirus, putting our death toll at 92.

The City of Laredo and Webb County confirmed the 85th patient was a woman in her late 40s who had passed at the Doctors Hospital ER in south Laredo on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The 86th death was a woman in her early 50s who passed away at the Laredo Medical Center on Thursday.

The 87th death was a woman in her mid-50s who passed away at Laredo Medical Center on Thursday, July 23rd.

The 88th death was a man in his early 70s who died at Laredo Medical Center on Thursday, July 23rd.

The 89th death was a woman in her late 70s who passed away at Doctors Hospital of Laredo on Thursday, July 23.

The 90th death was a woman in her mid-80s who passed away at Doctors Hospital on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The 91st death was a man in his late 90s who passed away at Doctors Hospital on Thursday, July 23rd.

And the 92nd death was a man in his late 20s who passed away at Doctors Hospital on Thursday as well.

All are said to have had underlying health conditions.

To date, 12 patients from Regent Care Center have died. One patient from the Laredo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has died. These numbers are included in the official counts provided daily at noon.

