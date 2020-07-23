City and county launch #MASKUP Campaign

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, local officials have announced a new initiative that seeks to remind residents to wear a mask.

On Wednesday, the City of Laredo and Webb County announced its #MaskUP Public Awareness campaign.

The social media-based campaign aims to reinforce the importance of wearing a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe.

The use of a mask acts as a physical barrier to protect you and others from bacteria.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina says, we all have a responsibility to ourselves and others to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We all just need to unite and show we care by wearing a facial covering.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says masks are extremely important in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Aside from the statewide mandate, everyone should see the act of wearing a mask as a sense of duty to our neighbors.

The campaign includes interactive features such as a Facebook profile frame with the hashtag #MaskUp Laredo and #MaskUpWebbCounty.

The campaign will continue throughout the course of the pandemic.

