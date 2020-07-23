City sets up sanitation tunnels outside public buildings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As another measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of Laredo has set up several sanitation tunnels outside city buildings.

These tunnels are from a company called Viral Clean and they use non-toxic chemicals that are FDA approved.

City Council is planning on purchasing up to a dozen tunnels which cost roughly $9,500 each.

One is scheduled to be set up at the Laredo Police Department headquarters and another is going to be set up at Employee Wellness.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.