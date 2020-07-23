Advertisement

City sets up sanitation tunnels outside public buildings

The tunnels use non-toxic chemicals that are FDA approved.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As another measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of Laredo has set up several sanitation tunnels outside city buildings.

These tunnels are from a company called Viral Clean and they use non-toxic chemicals that are FDA approved.

City Council is planning on purchasing up to a dozen tunnels which cost roughly $9,500 each.

One is scheduled to be set up at the Laredo Police Department headquarters and another is going to be set up at Employee Wellness.

