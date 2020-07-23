Advertisement

DPS seizes hard narcotics during routine traffics stop

Trooper searches car and finds 16 pounds of cocaine and 14 pounds of heroin
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A routine traffic conducted stop by the Texas Department of Public Safety leads to a major drug bust.

On Tuesday, DPS Troopers seized 16 pounds of cocaine and 14 pounds of heroin.

According to reports, a trooper pulled over the driver of a Ford pick-up truck traveling north on I-35 near mile marker 22.

After a quick search, the trooper discovered nine taped wrapped bundles of cocaine and heroin concealed underneath a toolbox.

The driver, 31-year-old Vicente Castro was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

The drugs are estimated to be worth close to $350,000.

