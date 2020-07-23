Health authority issues quarantine order for detention center

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A quarantine order has been issued for a local detention center after an alleged outbreak.

The City of Laredo Health Authority has issued a quarantine order for the Webb County Detention Center that is in effect from July 22nd through August 1st.

It is being reported that 27 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19, 10 of which are active. and 15 employees are positive two of which are active.

Under the order, the detention center will not be allowed to take detainees outside of the facility except for emergency transfers to a hospital, medical treatments/services.

