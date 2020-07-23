Advertisement

Health Department says all other services are still available

City health department still offers immunization and WIC services
File photo: City of Laredo Health Department
File photo: City of Laredo Health Department(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Despite the growing concern over the pandemic, the City of Laredo Health Department wants to remind the community that its other services are currently open.

Services such as the immunization program is available and open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 pm.

And WIC also has its doors open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Over a dozen other services are also available, patients are asked to make an appointment and when visiting the department, you must wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Check below for the full list of programs and their hours of operation:

Primary Care Services

Monday-Friday from 8:00am-5:00pm

For an appointment, please call (956) 795-4907.

Buena Vida Program

Monday-Thursday from 7:30 am- 10:30am

For an appointment, please call (956) 523-1200.

Environmental Health/Food Management

Food Handler’s Certification Course has suspended in person courses. 

Residents may obtain the certification at www.statefoodsafety.com.

For more information, please call (956) 795-4904.

Immunization Program

Monday- Friday from 8:00am-4:45pm

For Information, please call (956) 795-4906.

Vital Statistics

Monday- Friday from 8:00am- 4:30 pm

For an appointment, please call 795-4929.

Laboratory Services

Monday-Friday from 7:30am-12:00pm

For an appointment, please call (956) 795-4908.

TB Clinic

Monday- Friday from 8am-5pm

For information, please call (956) 795-4911.

WIC

Monday- Friday from 9:00am-6:00pm

For Information, please call (956) 795-4943.

Nurse Family Partnership

Monday- Friday from 8:00 am- 4:45pm

For an appointment, please call (956) 523-7848.

LETS Program

Monday- Friday from 8:00am-5:00pm          

For an appointment, please call (956) 795-4946.

Pharmacy

Monday- Friday from 8:00 am- 4:45pm

For information, please call (956) 795-4909.

For COVID Testing, please call (956) 795-4932.

The COVID Hotline is (956) 795-4954.

For general inquiries, please call (956) 795-4900.

