Laredo College preparing for all virtual Fall semester

LC wants to ensure the safety of its students
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While most higher learning institutions are preparing for a learning method that involves a combination of both face to face and virtual learning, one college is doing things a little different compared to others.

As plans for higher education learning are still being finalized, Laredo College is preparing for an all-out virtual instruction, a decision that was made back in May.

In late March, the LC quickly switched both summer sessions to online formats.

This comes after the Laredo College Leadership Board met daily during Spring Break to make the decision.

By May, unlike many other colleges and universities, the decision was already made for all classes to be virtual in the fall.

Exceptions for face to face learning include essential workforce training programs such as welding and health career programs like nursing, physical therapy, radiology, and a few others.

When it comes to student’s involvement on campus this fall, LC wants to ensure the safety of its students first before making plans.

Many colleges and universities are now planning on doing the same and implementing a full virtual semester.

Laredo College President Dr. Ricardo Solis says they wanted to prepare for the semester ahead of time, the same way they did with the athletics program.

The college wanted to give the students ample time to prepare to allow them to decide if they want to move somewhere else.

Solis says they thought this is in most fairness for the students and it will also allow them flexibility ahead of time if they want to make other decisions.

Laredo College considers this crisis moment a perfect opportunity for students and staff to get in tune with the online world and modern-day technology.

Coming up tonight on KGNS News at Ten, we’ll hear more from dr. Solis about how they are providing technology for their students.

