Laredo Health Authority explains reason for delay in reported deaths

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although COVID-19 related deaths are on the rise in our area, the Laredo Health Authority says there is a reason why so many are being reported in a single day.

Doctor Victor Trevino commented on the matter saying officials are working hard to report the most accurate numbers but there are delays when reporting deaths.

He explains that when a patient passes away, the hospital then hands off the paperwork to the health department; however, sometimes hospitals are so busy with patients that the paperwork takes longer to turn in.

Dr. Trevino says, “Some of these deaths are from July 16, 17, and 20th. So they are not reported on the same day this causes a lag in reporting. It understandable. The doctors are seeing more than 100 patients a day. It is becoming hard to report these deaths in an hourly basis.”

Most recently the City of Laredo reported 13 deaths in a single day.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.