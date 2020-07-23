Advertisement

LISD superintendent speaks on remote learning

LISD Superintendent Doctor Sylvia Rios was interviewed on the KGNS Digital News Desk on Wednesday to talk about the plans for the school district.
LISD
LISD(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo ISD is close to finalizing the date they plan on starting school.

Doctor Rios says they are looking at beginning the school year on August 24th, although that still needs approval from board trustees.

Students, however, will not physically be going to school, and that’s because TEA allowed a four week delay for in-person instruction which can be extended based on local ordinances.

In the meantime, they are working on making sure all students have access to the resources they need to be able to learn, which Doctor Rios says is the challenging part.

“That state mandate says that if you are going to provide a virtual platform or an online platform for students, you must do that for all. So that four weeks also entails some kind of plan for students that are at home, access to a device, to have access to the internet, if not we have to open our parking lot, we have to even have limited access to a lab of some sort. But if you’re providing remote online learning for some you need to do it for all. So that is the biggest challenge we have right now.”

As of now, Doctor Rios says they have spent $5.2 million on Chromebooks for all 2nd to 8th grade students. However in order to be compliant, they would need to make sure they have computers for all students as well.

She also says that when schools open they will be providing masks to all students and staff, adding that masks will be required as part of the students’ uniform.

