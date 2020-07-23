Advertisement

Local nursing homes continue under quarantine

Regent Care Nursing Home continues to remain under an extended quarantine after 10 deaths due to COVID-19.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo health authority updated the community today on the COVID status at nursing homes.

Over at Retama West, Doctor Victor Trevino reported that they remain under quarantine with a total of 8 healthcare workers testing positive for the virus and they are currently waiting for the results of the residents.

Meanwhile, Regent Care Nursing Home continues to remain under an extended quarantine.

Dr. Trevino reported on Wednesday an additional 9 people have become infected and one more resident has died.

In total, Regent Care has had a total of 84 positive cases of which 35 are staff, 49 are residents, and 10 deaths have occurred.

