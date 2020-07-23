Multiple vehicle accident reported in front of furniture store

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A multiple vehicle accident is reported in front of a home furniture store at around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The accident was reported at the 600 block of Houston Street in front of LFD Furniture store before the highway.

One of the vehicles sustained heavy damage to the hood of the car.

So far there are no known injuries but authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area until it has been cleared.

