School districts to provide students with resources for remote learning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laptops, tablets, and wifi: three of the most important tools students need for virtual learning, but getting access to this technology has been a main concern for parents here in Laredo.

LISD and UISD representatives say they are working hard to make sure each student gets the best education they can during the global pandemic.

“I do want to let the parents know that we are ready,” said Gerardo Cruz. “It’s going to be very different. Be patient.”

In about a month, a new school year begins. But this time students won’t be walking down the halls or meeting their new teachers in person.

Last week, the Texas Education Agency released its latest guidelines for school districts to follow. Schools will start the year with full remote learning for four weeks. After that, they can request an additional four weeks with the approval of the TEA.

Dr. Gerardo Cruz is the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the LISD.

According to a survey sent out to parents, he noticed a common question.

“Primary concern is social distancing and how we’re going to manage that, how the space in the classroom is going to look, will meals still be available?”

While Dr. Cruz says the situation is fluid, social distancing will be enforced and masks will be provided once in-person instruction resumes. As for at home learning, the district will provide students with either laptops or tablets, and some campuses will be available for wifi access.

United ISD also sent out a survey to parents.

Gloria Rendon is the deputy superintendent for administration and operations for the district. She says 87% of parents want remote learning for their children, but they also have concerns about access to technology.

“There’s not going to be a perfect fit for everybody, and we know that,” said Rendon.

To help accommodate those without internet access, some campus parking lots will have wifi connectivity. Buses with wifi hotspots will also be available around Laredo neighborhoods.

Rendon says despite the challenges, the health and safety is at the forefront.

“Looking at the trajectory of our curve going up, there’s concern for all of us, and of course we want to bring the COVID-19 cases in our community down. That’s our priority for everybody right now.”

For now, the UISD plans to start instruction on August 24th,

The LISD school board will discuss its start date options this Thursday.

