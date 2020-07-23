U.S. Consul General says goodbye

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After two years of serving as the United States Consul General, Kathyrn Flachsbart is saying goodbye.

Flachsbart is the first woman to serve in the position and she shared the news through a video on social media.

In the video she thanks everyone for welcoming her to Nuevo Laredo with open arms.

As her term of two years reaches its end, Flachsbart says she is grateful for the opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

If you want to see the entire video you can head on over to the U.S. Consulate’s Facebook page.

