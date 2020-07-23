Advertisement

U.S. Consul General says goodbye

Kathyrn Flachsbart is the first woman to serve as U.S. Consul General
United States Consul General, Kathyrn Flachsbart
United States Consul General, Kathyrn Flachsbart(Julio Pruneda)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After two years of serving as the United States Consul General, Kathyrn Flachsbart is saying goodbye.

Flachsbart is the first woman to serve in the position and she shared the news through a video on social media.  

In the video she thanks everyone for welcoming her to Nuevo Laredo with open arms.

As her term of two years reaches its end, Flachsbart says she is grateful for the opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

If you want to see the entire video you can head on over to the U.S. Consulate’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City and county launch #MASKUP Campaign

Updated: 16 minutes ago
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, local officials have announced a new initiative that seeks to remind residents to wear a mask.

News

School districts to provide students with resources for remote learning

Updated: 11 hours ago
Laptops, tablets, and wifi: three of the most important tools students need for virtual learning, but getting access to this technology has been a main concern for parents here in Laredo.

News

LISD superintendent speaks on remote learning

Updated: 13 hours ago
LISD Superintendent Doctor Sylvia Rios was interviewed on the KGNS Digital News Desk on Wednesday to talk about the plans for the school district.

News

Local nursing homes continue under quarantine

Updated: 13 hours ago
Regent Care Nursing Home continues to remain under an extended quarantine after 10 deaths due to COVID-19.

Latest News

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 14 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 14 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 15 hours ago

Local

Local doctor who contracted the coronavirus makes a full recovery

Updated: 18 hours ago
After recovering from the virus, Dr. Cigarroa made his way back to Laredo and to his clinic to resume caring for patients battling the virus as well as cardiology patients.

Local

Nuevo Laredo officials deny travel access to U.S. Citizens

Updated: 18 hours ago
In an effort to flatten the curve in our sister city, health officials have been enforcing strict health measures at our ports of entry.

Local

Border Patrol agents foil two large human smuggling attempts

Updated: 18 hours ago
Over 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into Border Patrol custody, one of which had previously been convicted for murder.