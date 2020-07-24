Advertisement

Border Patrol agents find narcotics hidden inside speakers

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find a load of illegal narcotics hidden inside speakers at the I-35 checkpoint.

The seizure happened on July 23rd when agents encountered a tractor-trailer at the primary inspection lane.

The driver was referred to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed narcotics.

When agents searched the trailer, they found four speakers which contained 12 bundles of meth.

The meth weighed 119 pounds and had an estimated street value of $3,824,000.

The drugs were seized, and the case was turned over to DEA.

