Border Patrol agents shut down alleged stash houses

Nearly 30 individuals taken into custody after two separate operations
Border Patrol agents find undocumented immigrants inside stash house
Border Patrol agents find undocumented immigrants inside stash house
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over two-dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol and local authorities shut down two alleged stash houses.

The first incident happened on Thursday morning when agents were monitoring two alleged stash houses at the 3100 block of San Luis Street.

Agents encountered an individual at one of the homes who was determined to be illegally present in the U.S.

A search of the home led to the discovery of a U.S. Citizen and an El Salvadoran National who was also in the country illegally. All three were taken into custody.

The second incident happened that same morning when agents received a tip from the Webb County Constables Office regarding suspicious activity going on at a home at the 200 block of North Arkansas Avenue.

Agents knocked on the door and found numerous individuals on the floor.

All 26 individuals were determined to be living in the U.S. illegally and were from Mexico and Honduras.

All of the individuals were taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

