Border Patrol rescues lost individual near Webb and Zapata County line

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents continue to rescue those who are lost and in distress.

The most recent rescue happened on Friday morning after agents from the Laredo South Station received a tip from the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office regarding a lost individual near the Webb and Zapata County line.

Agents located the Mexican National who was determined to be in the country illegally.

Agents rendered aid and the man was taken into custody and processed accordingly.

Border Patrol agents continue to stress the dangers and risks posed by illegal entry and traveling through remote areas during the high temperatures of summer.

