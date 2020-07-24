Advertisement

Catholic Charities hosting humanitarian relief distribution event

Organization will be giving out, fruits, veggies and cleaning supplies at Sames Auto Arena
File photo: Catholic Charities of Laredo hosting humanitarian drive
File photo: Catholic Charities of Laredo hosting humanitarian drive(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the coronavirus affecting so many families in different ways, one local charity is doing what they can to help out.

Catholic Charities will be hosting a Humanitarian Relief Distribution Event.

The organization will be giving out, fruits, veggies, and cleaning supplies during the drive.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 25th at the Sames Auto Arena starting at 9 a.m.

In order to take advantage of their services, you must arrive in a car, no walk-ins will be accepted because items will be loaded in the trunks.

Patrons must wear a facemask, present some form of ID and only two families will be allowed per vehicle.

People are encouraged to get there early since it will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

