CBP officers seize over a million dollars worth of hard narcotics

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over a million dollars’ worth of illegal narcotics at a Laredo port of entry.

The seizure happened on Thursday, July 23rd when CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge refereed a 2002 Chevrolet Impala to secondary inspection.

During a canine and non-intrusive imaging inspection, officers discovered seven packages containing 16 pounds of alleged heroin.

Officers also found an additional 12 packages which contained 56 pounds of meth. The narcotics combined had an estimated street value of $1,217,738.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

