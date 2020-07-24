City and County nears 100 deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another five residents have lost their battle to COVID-19, putting our death toll at 97.

On Friday, July 24th, the City of Laredo and Webb County confirmed five new deaths in our area related to COVID-19.

The 93rd death was a man in his late 50s who passed away at his home on Thursday, July 23rd.

The 94th death was a woman in her early 70s who passed away at LMC on Thursday, July 23rd.

Meanwhile, the 95th death was a man in his late 30s who passed away at LMC on Friday, July 24th.

The 96th death was a woman who was in her late 70s and passed away at LMC on Friday and the 97th death was a man in his mid-90s who passed away at the Laredo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sunday July 19th.

All are said to have had underlying health conditions.

The city and county offer their deepest condolences to the families affected by those who have lost their battle to COVID-19.

Officials urge residents to do their part in preventing the spread by staying home.

